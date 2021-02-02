Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $249.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.80 million. Gentherm posted sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $873.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $886.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Gentherm stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 401.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

