Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 14,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

