Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.14

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $4,152.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00823541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.50 or 0.04744991 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014758 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

