Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Cap Hits $24.76 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.76 million and $1.11 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00015145 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00258661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00037765 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.