Chimpion Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00009242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $101.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00823541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.50 or 0.04744991 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

