$319.82 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce $319.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.63 million. Virtusa posted sales of $335.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtusa by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 161,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtusa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

VRTU stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

