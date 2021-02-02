Ether Zero Achieves Market Cap of $202,867.70 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $202,867.70 and $13,533.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.94 or 0.04108024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,523,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,494,352 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

