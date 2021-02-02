Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.66. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $276.76.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.