First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,896.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,755.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,355.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,854.20 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

