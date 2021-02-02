Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

Shares of CACC opened at $370.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

