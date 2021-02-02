First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $300,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

