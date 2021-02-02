Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day moving average is $195.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

