Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $370.49 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.