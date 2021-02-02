Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,237 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 590,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,835. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,709 shares of company stock worth $22,687,678. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.