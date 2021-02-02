Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Increased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

