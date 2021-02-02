CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 50 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $341.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day moving average of $316.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

