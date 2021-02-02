MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $523.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $526.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $568.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

