CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of K traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,263. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

