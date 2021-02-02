Emerald Advisers LLC Has $47.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Chart Industries worth $47,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

