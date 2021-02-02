Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys Shares of 370 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 370 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.