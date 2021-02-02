Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $121,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,634.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

