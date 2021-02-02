Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

