3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $21.13 Average PT from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

