Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Up 56.3% in January

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 480.23% and a negative return on equity of 75.36%.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

