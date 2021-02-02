Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 211,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

VMI stock opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 99,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

