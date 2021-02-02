Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

