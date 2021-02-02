Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

NYSE BA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average is $185.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

