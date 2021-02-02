Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227,715 shares during the period.

Shares of CBD opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

