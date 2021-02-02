Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0851 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $394,471.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,779.33 or 1.00178925 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00026562 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033522 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002713 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.