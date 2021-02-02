Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0851 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $394,471.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,779.33 or 1.00178925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,937,504 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

