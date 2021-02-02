e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $460.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00412364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000238 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,544 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,233 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

