Blockport Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00823541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.50 or 0.04744991 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014758 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport (BPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.