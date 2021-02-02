PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $133.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $102,040.41 and approximately $133.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019484 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001357 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,777,669 coins and its circulating supply is 41,907,840 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.