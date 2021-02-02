Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,794.00

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,794.00, but opened at $1,712.00. Future plc (FUTR.L) shares last traded at $1,842.00, with a volume of 120,318 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,772.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,745.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.61%.

In other Future plc (FUTR.L) news, insider Rachel Addison bought 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43). Also, insider Hugo Drayton bought 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

About Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

