Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $96.00

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $92.20. Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 105,817 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £58.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.90.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

