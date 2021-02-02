Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $55.95

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $54.00. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 352,106 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.87. The stock has a market cap of £34.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

