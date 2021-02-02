Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $55.95

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $54.00. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 352,106 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.87. The stock has a market cap of £34.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

