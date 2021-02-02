Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $98.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

