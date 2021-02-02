$1.13 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,127.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 124,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $238,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

