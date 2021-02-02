Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.30% of Helen of Troy worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of HELE opened at $247.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

