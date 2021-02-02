The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 4.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

