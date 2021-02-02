World Asset Management Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

