Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

