Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
