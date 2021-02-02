Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

