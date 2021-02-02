Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after buying an additional 284,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

