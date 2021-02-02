Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSAT stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. Viasat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,346.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

