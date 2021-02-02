China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. China Pacific Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.