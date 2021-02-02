Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

