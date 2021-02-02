Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE:NTR opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 292.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

