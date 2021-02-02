McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $44,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.