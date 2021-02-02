Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $453.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

H stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

