FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.32% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSKR stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

